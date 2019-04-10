Linda Massel Gaudet went to live with her Lord Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was as strong as her faith, but in the end, she was overcome by her battle with cancer at the age of 78. Linda was blessed to find love with two husbands Ronald Massel and Pierre Gaudet, who she outlived, and with her partner and caregiver Walter Reinhardt, who survives her and brought her great joy. She is also survived by her daughter Rhonda, son Robert, son-in-law Joseph, two grandsons Dean and Devin, a granddaughter-in-law Emily, a great-grandson Dean, III, and two sisters Gail and Virginia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, with visitation 10:00am-12:00pm and Mass at noon. Interment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the or . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary