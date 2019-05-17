Linda Masset-Caldarera passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 70 after a courageous battle with cancer for over five years. Linda was the beloved wife of Glenn Charles Caldarera; loving mother of Dawn B. Melancon (Troy); stepmother of Jason R. Caldarera (Amy) and Shannon Michelle Park; sister of Sandra Roth (Joe), Mary Herbert (Allen) and Aline Smith (Kal); Grandmother of Kaila, Jordan and Camryn Melancon and Zoey, Nolan, Levi and Holden Caldarera; great-grandmother of Abigail Melancon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents John F. Masset Jr. and Margaret K. Masset. Linda was a graduate of Riverdale High School and she was the captain of the Riverdale Dance Team. She was awarded "Miss Congeniality" in the Miss Jefferson Parish beauty pageant. Linda love to sing, dance and go on her cruises. She was known as the karaoke queen. She was very sociable and loved life, her friends and, most of all, her family. We would like to thank Dr. Suma Satti, M.D., her staff and Heart of Hospice for all the love and support though her journey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, located at 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be on Monday, May 20, 2019, beginning at 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a short visitation on Tuesday at 10:00 am, prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 21, 2019