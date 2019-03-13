Linda Millet Aertker passed away after her long battle with Alzheimer's at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of 43 years to John J. Aertker III. Loving mother of Michael Dale Aertker, Steven Henry Aertker (Kim A. Hawkins), Kathleen Theora Aertker, Janet Jolinda Aertker and the late Christopher Raymond Aertker. Daughter of the late Rita May Cordilla DiMatteo and Raymond H. Millet. Sister of Raymond Millet (Terry), Lena Firmin, Janet Treadaway (Don), Cathy Eisenman, Rita Wolff, Judy Motto, Sidney DiMatteo, Tammy McNeill, John DiMatteo (Agnieszka) and the late Servero DiMatteo. Grandmother of Justin Anthony Travis, Steven Henry Aertker, Jr., Alexa Claire Aertker, Hailey Marie Aertker, Holly Rene Aertker and John Jake Aertker. Great-grandmother of Vivienne Alexandra Aertker. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Linda was a native of New Orleans and loved Mardi Gras, especially riding in Venus. She was active in the community and fund raising for various charities such as the Jumpin With Jazz Horse Show, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School and St. Scholastica Academy. She was an avid Saints Fan who enjoyed watching the game with her friends. Linda was the life of the party and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation on Friday beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. Aertker to be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation www.bcrf.org . E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary