It's impossible to really capture how much of an impact she had on this world without infinite verbosity but do know this: she will be so incredibly missed. Until we meet again. She would love nothing more than anyone reading this to play some loud music and dance with someone as often as possible. Preferably with your mother. All who knew her are welcomed to attend a Memorial Service in the chapel of Audubon Funeral Home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Wear black if it's your preference, but otherwise she would have liked plenty of color, especially her favorite-purple-for the celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal humane society or ASPCA. Her love of her grandchildren was only matched by her love of Animal Planet. Condolences may be expressed and memories may be shared at our online guestbook at www.audubonfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary