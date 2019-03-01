Linda Vullo Langridge passed from this life on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 75 at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was married for 56 years to Harold J. Langridge,was a loving mother to Michael Langridge and Debbie Dragna, and was close to her children-in-law, Kelly Murphy Langridge and Charlie Dragna. She is also survived by her sister Bonnie Dillenkoffer, and one granddaughter and playmate, Ella Langridge. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Vullo and mother, Una Martin Barrois. Linda grew up in Happy Jack, Louisiana, raised her children in Belle Chasse, and spent her later years in Lafayette, where she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. The family would like to express its appreciation to her caregivers at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Lafayette and Dr. Gregory Riggs. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, at Calvary Baptist Church in Lafayette, and a Celebration of Life will also be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway in Harvey, Louisiana. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any donations might be made in Linda's honor, suggesting Texas Children's Hospital (www.texaschildrens.org) and MD Anderson Cancer Center (www.mdanderson.org) as potential recipients. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary