The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 St. Philip Street
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 581-4411
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St Raymond/ St. Leo the Great Church
2916 Paris Avenue
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Darensbourg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Woods Darensbourg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Woods Darensbourg Obituary
Linda Woods Darensbourg, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 73. Linda, one of seven children, was born in Killona, Louisiana on November 4, 1945 to the late Marie and Harold Woods. She later moved to New Orleans and resided here until her passing. Linda leaves to cherish her memory beloved husband Alry N. Darensbourg Jr.; children Alry III, Kimberly, and Holly. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also Pastors and parishioners of St Raymond / St. Leo the Great Church, Hancock Whitney Bank, HANO, NOPD, Ochsner Medical Center, and Walgreens are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St Raymond/ St. Leo the Great Church 2916 Paris Avenue, New Orleans, LA, 70119, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. IN THE CHURCH. Interment, Lake Lawn Park Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Please sign [email protected]. Charbonnet Labt Glapion, Directors (504) 581 4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
Download Now