Lindsey Paige Warren

Lindsey Paige Warren Obituary
Lindsey Paige Warren passed away at the age of 36 on Monday, March 11, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Lindsey is very loved and will be terribly missed. Comfort is found knowing that she is now in the arms of our Lord and Savior. Beloved daughter of Julie Mondello Beck and Patrick Gerard Warren. Sister of Bryson Warren. Granddaughter of Jean Bellande Warren, the late Jack P. Warren, Ruby Shadoin Mondello and Charles J. Mondello, Sr. Lindsey is survived by a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. As a young girl Lindsey attended St. Angela Merici Grammar School and graduated from Ecole Classique High School. As an adult she was enrolled in Continuing Education classes at Tulane University. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019
