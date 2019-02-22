The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lindy T. Cancienne

Lindy T. Cancienne Obituary
Lindy T. Cancienne entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie Cancienne. Son of the late Corbett and Eunice Cancienne. Father of Penny Cancienne and Pamela Smith (Jeff). Grandfather of Kevin Smith (Lyndsey) and Jeffrey Smith (Anne-Wilson). Great Grandfather of Rory, Zoey and Emory Smith. Brother of Lolly Plaisance (Gene) and the late Catherine Urso, Corbett Cancienne and Mitchel Cancienne. Lindy was born in Algiers and was a resident of Marrero. He was a member of the Jefferson Good Timers. Private Graveside services were held at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
