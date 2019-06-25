Lionel Bartley, born February 6, 1954, departed for his heavenly home on May 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. He was born in New Orleans and educated in Orleans Parish School System. No matter what obstacles or challenges he faced he always found a way to thank and praise the Lord. He leaves to cherish precious memories his two sisters, Dorothy Rouse (Charles) and Thelma Jones (David); 3 brothers Sabir (Percy), Alvin and Charles Bartley; Nieces Diedra, Cheryl, Danielle, Tiffany, Allisha, Sarah, Tamara, Trenesh, Taneasha, Tai, Myiea and Dessiree. Nephews David Jr., Roddrick, Percy Jr., Demond, John, Jamel and Doran, a host of cousins, relatives and friends and his beloved friend Easter. Lionel was preceded in death by his loving mother, Rosetta Bartley, one sister Betty Holmes two brothers Leroy Bartley and Armstead Cole, nephews Alvin, Jr and Dwyer Bartley. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend his Memorial Service on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 1:00PM, at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, NOLA. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, 504-948-7447.