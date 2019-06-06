The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Marrero - Marrero
6820 W. B. Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
504-348-1896
Lionel Hampton
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Davis Mortuary Service
6820 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Davis Mortuary Service
6820 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA
Lionel Hampton departed this life at Passages Hospice on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 61. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA. Lionel was employed with Club James as a bartender. Beloved son of the late Willie Sr. and Rita Lilly Bellock Hampton. Grandson of Edward and Clara Bellock. Brother of Tierney Shellmire, Edward Shellmire, Willie (Natachia) Hampton Jr., Shelia (Carl) Johnson, Clara Hampton, and the late Carmenzette (Clarence) Moten, and Annette Hampton. Nephew of the late Mercedes London and Royal Bellock. Cousin of the late Melcolm, Melva, Ivory Joe, John, and Johnell London, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Pastor Loren Lovely of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30p.m. until service time at the above-named parlor. Interment: Holy Hill Cemetery -Harvey, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019
