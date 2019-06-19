Lionel Joseph Broussard Jr., age 93, husband of the late Vivian Duvigneaud Broussard for 63 years, passed peacefully in his sleep Friday, June 14, 2019 at Ochsner Westbank Hospital of Congestive Heart Failure and Kidney Failure. Mr. Broussard was a resident of New Orleans for most of his life. He was the son of the late Lionel and Agnes Broussard, Sr. He is survived by his son:s Lance Gerald Broussard Sr. (Bernadette Patin); his grandsons: Lance G. Broussard Jr. and Corey Anthony; and 2 great grandchildren: Ali and Aaliyah. Preceded in death by his brother: Charles Lindberg Broussard and three sisters: Bennie Ruth Broussard, Ann Johnson, and Martha Batiste. Preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl Duvigneaud (Edwina), Melvin Duvigneaud (Alma), Miriam D. Martin (Sidney), Cora Lavigne (Carey), Eugenia Daniels Sr. (Dallas), and Doris Barthe Sr. (Harold). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, family and coworkers. Mr. Broussard attended Dillard University and majored in Business. He is a graduate of McDonough 35 High School, J.W. Hoffman Middle School, and McDonough #36 Elementary School. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a Mail Clerk at the main office and retired after 35 years. He was a member of the Downtowners Social Club for 60 years, and was the oldest and longest member. He was in the Navy and received an honorable discharge in 1945. Special thanks to Felicia Bellaire and Jill Peters who gave excellent loving care to Mr. Broussard. Also, special thanks to Hospice Compassus staff, Touro Hospital and Rehabilitation Center staff, Woldenburg Rehabilitation staff, and Ochsner Health Systems Home Health staff. Thank you for all the loving care bestowed upon Mr. Broussard by everyone. A Mass will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, located at 5101 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero, LA starting at 10:00 AM. Visitation starts at 8:30 AM until 10:00 PM. All are welcome to attend. Burial will be in Lake Lawn Cemetery, 5100 Ponchartrain Blvd, New Orleans. Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary