Lionel Thomas, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Port Arthur, TX. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to at his Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00 AM at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. A private interment will follow. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Thomas Jr and Elizabeth Thomas; brothers, Henry, Otis and Donald Thomas; sister, Isabella Thomas. He his survived by his beautiful daughters, Tiffany Alexander, Eumika Thomas, Kristy Trotter (Peter), Shenell Thomas and Lynell Peters (Earl); 5 brothers, Issac Williams (Sylvia), George Thomas III, Michael Thomas (Annie Mae), Ronald Thomas (Courtney) and Johnny Thomas; 5 sisters, Doris Tobora (Jaun), Jeanette Brown (Aaron), Lotiste Thomas, Wenester Burks (Troy) and Charolette Turley (Rondell); ex-wife, Lois Thomas; 17 grandkids; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life", 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, (504) 948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019