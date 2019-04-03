Lisa Ann Matherne Encalade, age 58, a life long resident of Lafitte, La. passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1960 in New Orleans, La to her loving late parents Larry Matherne and Jean Dempster Matherne residents of Barataria, La. Lisa joins her beloved husband, Norbert A. Encalade, Sr. who passed in March 5, 2008. May eternal rest, peace and love be granted to both of them. Lisa was a part of the West Jefferson Medical Center family, worked as a Gastroenterology Medical Assistant and managed the Gastroenterology clinic for Dr. Cherie S. Niles, MD and loved each and every one of her paitents. Lisa was an amazing woman. She was a caregiver all her life since young, took care of everybody. She helped anyone and everyone who crossed her path. She was the most loving, caring, compassionate, and giving person. Lisa was a devoted mother to her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her one son and three daughters, Jan Estrada (Steve), Irene Parria (Ross), Norbert A. Encalade, Sr., and Maria Encalade (Archie Jr). Also survived by her twelve beautiful grandchildren who meant the world to her; Harold Jr, Angelina, Brandon, Jeremy, Nicholas, Sarissa (Jan's) Ross Jr, Isabella, Easton (Irene's) Luke, Lisa, Larry (Maria's). She also survived by a host of two siblings Larry/Dee Dee Matherne Jr. (Dawn) and Mary Ellen LeBlanc (Pernell Sr.); nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Lisa was greatly loved and will be missed by all. She was a true angel on earth. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM until the Mass. Interment will be private at a later date. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary