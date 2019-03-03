Lisa Ann Maurice passed away on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at the age of 51 years old. Lisa, daughter to Lorraine P. Maurice, and the late Walter "Sonny" Myles, was born on May 04, 1967 in New Orleans, LA. As a child, Lisa attended Joseph A. Craig Elementary until her later years when she graduated from John McDonald High School. She lived a very traditional life; taking care of her family was her passion. She is survived by her life partner, Michael Duckett, her two sons, Michael Jamal and Sheldon Joshua Maurice, and her siblings Patricia, Gail, and Vernon Maurice. She is preceded in death by her sister Sheila Ann and brother, Walter Jr., and is lovingly remembered by her many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Known to those who loved her as "Limo", Lisa lived a life of laughter and love. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family and friends as one filled with her infectious smile, boisterous laugh, and sassy, fun-loving attitude. A memorial service honoring her life will be private. The Maurice family would like to extend their appreciation and sincerest gratitude to the Medical Staff of UMC New Orleans and the Heart of Hospice. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St., Gretna, LA 70053. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary