Lisa Dugas Leblanc Gabriel passed away on April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David Gabriel Sr. Loving mother of Tara Leblanc and Melissa Dugas. Grandmother of Aiden Marshall. Daughter of the late Hoover Dugas and Jacqueline Rogers Dugas. Sister of Chris Dugas (Alicia), Kevin Dugas (Christina), and the late Nancy Bourgeois. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Age 62 years, a native of Marrero, LA and resident of Algiers, LA. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, Algiers, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 AM. Memorial Visitation will be held at church from 9 AM until 11 AM. Interment will be private. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019
