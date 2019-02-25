Lloyd Anthony Cordier, age 66, entered eternal rest on Monday, February 11, 2019. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 10:00AM at St. Raymond/St. Leo Catholic Church, 2916 Paris Ave., NOLA. Rev. Anthony Bozeman, S.S.J., Celebrant. Visitation 9:00AM until service. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Marie Cordier; 6 brothers, Warren, Melvin, Donald, Alfred, Gerald and Darrell Cordier and 2 sisters, Joycelyn C. Navarre and Jacqueline C. Sacrite. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Lakisha Cordier (Darius) Dupart; devoted companion, Arlene Craige; 3 grandchildren, Marquise and Darian Cordier and Donavon Dupart; 2 brothers, Arnold (Sylvia) and Leonard (Charlotte) Cordier; 2 sisters, Marilyn (Edward) Simms and Jerolyn (Danny) Duhe and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019