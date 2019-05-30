Mr. Lloyd Henderson, born on July 13, 1949, to the late Dolores Thymes Henderson and the late Alphonse Henderson, passed away at age 69 on May 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Lloyd was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Henderson; grandmother, Dora Small; grandfather, Cornelius Thymes; and aunt, Ruth Small. Lloyd is survived by their son, Samuel Wallace; daughter, Faye Wallace; brother, Alphonse Henderson (Jeannine); and sisters, Dora Baker (Charlie) and Ruth Farmer. Friends, family, officials and members of Mt. Pilgrim, and Morning Star B.C. p are invited to pay their respects at the visitation on Friday, May 31 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow, officiated by Rev. Bruce Hinton, at 12:00 p.m. at Murray Henderson Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Westlawn Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home, 1209 Teche St, New Orleans,(504) 366-4597.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to May 31, 2019