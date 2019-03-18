Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Joseph Babin. View Sign

Lloyd Joseph Babin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 84. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Babin Pennino; his parents, Albert Babin and Marjorie Pichoff Babin; and his brothers, Dale Babin and Larry Babin, Sr. He is the beloved husband of Dolores Ramagos Babin. He is the loving father- in-law of Manuel Pennino. He is the devoted grandfather of Leslie Pennino, and Natalie Bourgeois. He is the loving great - grandfather of Haley Agoff, Preston Bourgeois, Skye Patty, and Sophia Patty. He is the loving brother of Lynne Babin Strother and her husband, Carvin "Buck" Strother. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Lloyd was a retired Lieutenant with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office after 34 years of loyal service. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:30 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at Lloyd Joseph Babin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 84. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Babin Pennino; his parents, Albert Babin and Marjorie Pichoff Babin; and his brothers, Dale Babin and Larry Babin, Sr. He is the beloved husband of Dolores Ramagos Babin. He is the loving father- in-law of Manuel Pennino. He is the devoted grandfather of Leslie Pennino, and Natalie Bourgeois. He is the loving great - grandfather of Haley Agoff, Preston Bourgeois, Skye Patty, and Sophia Patty. He is the loving brother of Lynne Babin Strother and her husband, Carvin "Buck" Strother. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Lloyd was a retired Lieutenant with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office after 34 years of loyal service. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:30 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Funeral Home Mothe Funeral Home Marrero

7040 Lapalco Blvd.

Marrero , LA 70072

(504) 348-2010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019

