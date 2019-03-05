Lloyd Junior Jr.

Lloyd Junior Jr., age 66, entered eternal rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Junior; and stepfather Robert Lewis. Lloyd leaves to cherish his memories his 7 siblings, Denise Henry (Cornell), Amanda Peel (Carl), Mischall Johnson (Nelson), Reginald, Gregory, Michael, and Donald Junior; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Friday, March 8, 2019, 1:00PM, at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, NOLA. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM until the hour of service. Interment Private. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave. New Orleans, LA 70116; 504-948-7447.
