Lloyd "Red" Matthews, age 59. A Native of Terrebonne and Resident of Houma, LA. Passed away March 17, 2019. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at New St. Matthew B.C., 3966 Hwy 311, Houma, LA. Interment following in Crescent Farm Cemetery. Survived by his Children: Kristy Poindexter and Shanayla Londo, brothers Pastor Rev. Dr. Vincent (Rosemary) Fusilier Sr., Stanford (Lisa) Fusilier, Sisters, Victoria Mazink (Brian) Morris, Anita Fusilier (McKinley) Burks, Patricia Fusilier (Craig) Johnson and Demistris A. Fusilier and Mary Joyce (Bobbie) King. Preceded in death by his parents, Louise Matthews Mazink and Vincent E. Fusilier and stepfather James Mazink, grandparents, Fellman and Louise Matthews and Joseph Fusilier and Modeses Savioe Fusilier and Viola Fusilier, brothers, Leonard Mathews, Michael, Willie and Gabriel Fusilier and Johnny and Jimmy Comeaux, sisters, Barbara Fusilier and Mary Agnes Comeaux. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS-TERREBONNE FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019