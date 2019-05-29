Lloyd R. Marquez passed away on May 27, 2019. He was 73 years old. He was the dedicated husband of the late Sharon Oalman Marquez. Lloyd was the loving father of Emily-Joyce Mary Marquez and Lloyd Robert Marquez Jr. Stepfather of Brett Netto. He was preceded in death by his siblings, the late John Marquez, the late Arthur Marquez, the late Henry Marquez and the late Henrietta Marquez. Lloyd was a graduate of Francis T. Nicholls High School, class of 1966. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the Marine Corps, having served from 1969 - 1974, and spent the remainder of his adult life in law enforcement. He served with the Harbor Police from 1970 – 1976, the Port of New Orleans from 1976 – 2001, and was currently a Sergeant with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, where he served from 2001 until his death. He was also an active member of the American Antique Club of St. Bernard. Lloyd was loved by everyone who knew him, and will be dearly missed by many. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., in Chalmette, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. A funeral service will be held in his honor at 11:00 AM, which will conclude with military honors. He will be laid to rest at a later date in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019