Logan Anthony Bivins

Logan Anthony Bivins Obituary
Logan Anthony Bivins was born on May 15th, 2019. He fought so very hard but his little body wasn't quite ready to join us. He joined his Peepaw Anthony Bono Jr. and his Nanna Karen Bivins in Heaven on May 17th, 2019. He will be forever missed by his parents Jill and Ryan Bivins, his sisters Sasha and Harley, his Grammy Jean Bono, his Pawpaw Wade Bivins and Nay Nay Patty Bivins, his Nanny Katie Bono, his Aunt Trish, his Great Grandparents Anthony and Lurline Bono, and a host of family and friends that loved and prayed for him. He will be buried privately alongside his Peepaw in St. Louis Cemetery #3. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL STREET NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 21, 2019
