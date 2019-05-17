Logan Scott Camp of Madisonville, LA passed away on Thursday May 9th 2019 from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born on February 18th, 1997 in Covington LA to Scott and Pam (Stogner) Camp. Logan is survived by his loving parents Scott and Pam Camp and his brothers Luke and Landon Camp. Logan is also survived by his paternal grandparents Adrian and Paula Camp, his maternal grandmother Sue Stogner, his uncle John Stogner, his aunt Lynn Lang and cousin Jacob Lang; And many great friends and extended family members. Logan is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Ansel Stogner. Logan was a lifetime resident of Madisonville LA and was a graduate of Lake Castle Private School and Mandeville High School. He was an employee of S&P Liners of Tickfaw, LA. Logan was an avid outdoorsman spending much of his spare time in the woods or on the water but his greatest passion was duck hunting. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life at First Baptist Church of Covington on Saturday May 25th, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to Noon with service starting at Noon followed by fellowship at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in his name. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 25, 2019