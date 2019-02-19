Lois Colleen Lewis gifted to this world on January 1, 1919 and a longtime resident of Metairie, LA and recent resident of San Marcos, TX went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019. She was the widow of George W. Lewis to whom she was married for fifty-six years. She will be greatly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Patricia Lewis and daughter Debria Lewis Upton who is the widow of Rev. Patric Upton and daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Ron Fortin, along with granddaughter and husband Dawn and Marc Toomey, the late grandson Ben Lewis and his widow Stephanie Lewis, and grandson and wife Thomas and Daniela Irán Castro Gutierrez Upton and grandson and wife Philip and Erin Upton. Her grandson Timothy Upton preceded her in death. She is also survived by great grandchildren Kristina VanHorn Cook and her husband Eric, Bryan Van Horn and his wife Kiley, Christian Lewis, Kaitlyn Lewis, Sara Upton, Savanna Upton, Damian Upton and great-great grandson, Rowen Cook. She will be greatly missed by extended family and friends. She was a beautician, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great mother, and homemaker during her hundred years she graced us with her life. She will be greatly missed by Metairie Baptist Church where she was an active member for over sixty years until she was physically unable to attend. Her celebration of life will be held at Garden of Memories on Airline Highway at 2 pm Friday, February 22, 2019 with viewing from noon to 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Hospital or Children's Hospital in New Orleans which she has supported for over twenty years. We have been truly blessed by her amazing life. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary