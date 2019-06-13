Lois Marie Williams, age 73, a native and resident of New Orleans, LA, passed away on June 7, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church 11453 Highway 73, Geismar, LA, service will begin at 11:00, Rev Irvin Briley Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery #2. Survived by son Sernel (Anita ) Burns; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Patricia Pickford, Lancaster, California and Evelyena Aaron, Lee's Summit, Mo., 1 brother, Dwight Miller, and a devoted and loving friend Warren Robertson. Preceded in death by parents and two brothers. Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, LA. In charge of arrangements. Guest book is available at Lawsonandrollinspurpleshield.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019