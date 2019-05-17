Lois Rideau de Laup Anderson, age 84, dearly beloved mother of Denise de Laup Breaux (Darryl), passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. A lifelong resident of New Orleans, she was born at home on December 25, 1934 to the late Sidney and Annette (Moore) Rideau. Lois was graduated from McMain High School and Soule Business College. She was married to the late Clifford P. de Laup Jr. and then to the late Jack R. Anderson, M.D. She was also predeceased by her beloved brother, Maurice J Rideau. Lois was a beautiful light to all who knew her, and her positive spirit was a constant inspiration. She was passionate about genealogy and spent over 25 years researching and writing about her ancestors. Adored by both of her grandchildren, Evan Breaux and Kara Breaux McGuire (Seamus), "GaGa" enriched their lives with her magical storytelling and loving heart. She was a gifted artist and shared her many talents decorating the Ronald McDonald House for the Christmas holidays. She was a generous donor to many local organizations. She is survived by her brother, Sidney N. Rideau, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Sunrise Assisted Living Center in Metairie and Hospice Compassus for their caring and compassionate care. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA on Monday, May 20 at 12 noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the , 2605 River Road, New Orleans, LA 70130. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019