Lois Rita Dennis Battiste entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was 85 years old. She was the daughter of the late Albert Dennis, Sr. and Agnes Armstead Dennis. Mother of Michael, Lance, Kerry and the late Earl and Adolph Battiste. Relatives and friends of the family; also pastors, officers and members of True Vine Baptist Church, VA Hospital of New Orleans, LA, Martin Luther King High School and Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at True Vine Baptist Church, 2008 Marigny Street, New Orleans, LA. Rev. Donald C. Jeanjacques, Sr., officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave., New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019
