Lois Rosenmeier Velkas entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late John Velkas, and sister of the late Vernon Rosenmeier and Edwin Rosenmeier. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lois Rosenmeier and numerous cousins: Hugh Smith, Wilfred Rosenmeier, Laurie Reuthes, Dookie Casteix, Lex Pierpont, Tara Bordelon, and Lesley Smith. Sunny, as she was known by her many friends, was a graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and L.S.U. She and John traveled the world on many trips and resided in Diamondhead before coming to Christwood in Covington. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a kind, loving and generous person. She will be missed by her many special family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 12:00PM until 2:00PM. A Memorial Mass will follow in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 23, 2019