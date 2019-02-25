Services Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home 1600 North Causeway Blvd Metairie , LA 70001 (504) 835-2341 Resources More Obituaries for Lois Kempner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lois Ruth Kempner

Obituary Condolences Lois Ruth Kempner peacefully passed away on February 24, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born to Anne Neiman and Dr. Aaron Neiman on December 10, 1932 during a snowstorm in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from Senn High School in Chicago, she attended Queens University in Ontario, Canada. While back in Chicago, she was introduced by a friend to her brother-in-law, Lester Kempner. Her friend Eleanor soon became her sister-in-law. Lois Neiman married Lester Kempner on February 11, 1953. Lois and Lester raised their family in Morton Grove, Illinois, which quickly became a community of close friends and neighbors. To follow her husband's career, Lois and her family moved to River Vale, New Jersey in 1973. There she lived until June, 2018. Lois spent the last 7 months living in St. Anna's Nursing at Lambeth House in New Orleans, Louisiana, close to her daughter and her family. After moving to New Jersey, Lois became a successful realtor at Coldwell Banker in Hillsdale, New Jersey and worked full-time until she was 83 years old. Through her real estate career, she helped people during happy and challenging times and built a network of co-workers and clients who became her extended family. Her time spent as a realtor gave her great joy. Lois was always active in her community as Girl Scout and PTA leader when her children were young, along with generously supporting numerous charitable organizations and people in need. She was a long-standing member of Temple Emanuel of Pascack Valley, New Jersey. In addition to her giving and caring heart, Lois will forever be remembered for her delicious noodle kugel and sweet and sour meatballs served at most family gatherings. She was predeceased by her parents, Anne Neiman Wasserstein and Dr. Aaron Neiman, along with her husband, Lester Kempner. Left behind to cherish her memory are her brother Warren Neiman (Joan) and children Ellen Kempner and Lee Sucherman of New Orleans, Michael and Jackie Kempner of New York City and Brian Kempner and Laura Preskin of Scarsdale, New York. Lois was blessed to have seven grandchildren; Jamie Sucherman O'Berry (Bentley), Emily Sucherman, Zachary Kempner, Melissa Kempner, Olivia Kempner, Ethan Kempner and Ross Kempner; one adorable great grandson Wyatt O'Berry. The family is deeply grateful to the staff at St. Anna's at Lambeth House for their compassionate and loving care of Lois during her last seven months. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at 1 PM followed by a funeral service at 2pm on Tuesday, February 26 at Touro Synagogue, New Orleans. Internment will take place at Hebrew Rest Cemetery #3 following the service. The family will be welcoming condolences at the home of her daughter following interment until 9pm and again on Wednesday from 3-9pm. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorials be sent to Caps For Kids at capsforkids.org or to the Lois & Lester Kempner Fund at www.JEFNO.org . Arrangements by Tharp Sontheimer Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information please call 504 835-2341. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries