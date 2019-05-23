Rev. Lonzell Silas Sr., aged 81, departed this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. Born January 3, 1938 in Inveness, MS, Rev. Silas was a faithful member of Fairview MBC, under the leadership of the late Rev. Cleveland Washington and present Pastor Loren M. Lovely Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 61 plus years, Cleo Farve Silas; six children: Ynez Bevins, Nicola Pope, Jeanine Holliday, Lonzell Silas Jr., Lindsey Silas and Lindell Silas Sr.; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:45 AM at The City of Love Church, 8601 Palmetto St., New Orleans, LA, under the leadership of Bishop Lester Love. Rev. Loren M. Lovely Sr., Fairview MBC officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Waveland Cemetery, Waveland, MS. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019