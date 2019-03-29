|
Lorenza Brown-Williams entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Widow of Barry Williams Sr.; Mother of Preston Brown, Javonda (Juan Sr.) Brown-Braud, Rachi Williams, Barry Williams Jr. and Timothy Williams; Daughter of the late Claudette Brown-Lavender and William Brown; Sister of Yvette Brown and William Brown III; Grandmother Juan Jr., Jasmine and Ja'Juan Braud, Barry III, Timari and Timia Williams. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries and Good Faith Baptist Church; also employees of Global Solutions, and Hilton New Orleans Riverside; Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Medical Center are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Monday, April 1, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries, 4400 St. Charles Avenue, Pastor Tom Watson, officiating. Church visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019