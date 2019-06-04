Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Angel Gaubert Usey Rodriguez. View Sign Service Information Brandon G Thompson Funeral Home Inc 1190 Highway 51 Ponchatoula , LA 70454 (985)-370-9296 Send Flowers Obituary

Loretta, a native of St. Rose, went to her eternal rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her Independence residence, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 85. She was known as "The Fancy Lady", as well as a true "Southern Belle", who was always dressed to impress. Loretta lit up any room she walked into with her contagious smile. She loved interior decorating - specializing in the Victorian Era style – and was commonly asked to come and beautify the homes of others. She was a true friend to all that had the privilege of knowing her. Never having met a stranger, Loretta was a care giver to anyone in need. She was also known for her favorite sayings such as, "Well, life is life" and "To forgive is to be forgiven". Her catch-phrases were nearly as famous as her Cracker Pudding. She is already missed deeply by all who knew her and will continue to live on in the memories that her family and friends will cherish forever. She leaves behind her daughter, Alicia Ann Rodriguez Givens and husband Charles; beloved friends cherished like daughters, Regina Raiford, Terri Crosby; cherished friend, Gin Fisher; lifelong friend, Annabel Gauthreaux; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her siblings, Sandra Craft and husband Terry, James Winningham and wife Patty. Preceding Loretta in death are her husband, Wilbert "Bill" Adam Rodriguez; parents, Edmond and Pearl Usey, Viviana and Anveet Gaubert. Services were held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church of Borromeo in Destrehan at 11:30 a.m. Interment was held at the Church Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the Louisiana School for the Deaf, P.O.Box 3074, Baton Rouge, La 70821.

