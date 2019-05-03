|
|
Loretta Mae Blanda-Davis passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 70. Loving mother of Regina Davis Ubas (Steedie) and the late Jon Jeffrey Davis, Jr. Daughter of the late Laura Desalvo Blanda and Philip Blanda. Sister of Carlo Blanda (Nancy), Joseph Blanda, Sr. (Lana) and preceded in death by her sisters; Rosalie Blanda Folse and Mary Grace Breaux. She is also survived by numerous loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, great nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Loretta was born in Marrero, LA and lifelong resident of Marrero. She worked for the Jefferson Parish Courthouse as a Receptionist for most of her early years. She enjoyed mostly spending time with her family and friends. A private Memorial Service will be held on a later date. Services provided by Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, LA. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 5, 2019