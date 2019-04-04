Lori Ann Champagne Schaubhut, 55, a native of Luling and resident of Paradis passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Raceland on Saturday, April 6th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at a later date. Lori is survived by her husband, Keith J. Schaubhut; parents-in-law, Merlin and Joyce Schaubhut; daughters, Blair Champagne and Amanda (David) Champagne; brothers, Niles (Roxanne) Champagne and Todd (Rachel) Champagne; sisters, Sheila Champagne Trauth and Jessie Champagne Fahrig; grandchildren, Jaylynn, Korey, Jaden, Kayla, Treyce and Anna; step-grandchildren, Hailey, Haize, Brennan and Bryant. Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna Mae Foret Champagne. Lori was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
