  • "best mawmaw ever!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
    - jaden champagne
  • "My sweet baby sister. She was such a loving and caring..."
    - Sheila Champagne Trauth
  • "Shelia, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your..."
    - Jean Stevens
Lori Ann Champagne Schaubhut, 55, a native of Luling and resident of Paradis passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Raceland on Saturday, April 6th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at a later date. Lori is survived by her husband, Keith J. Schaubhut; parents-in-law, Merlin and Joyce Schaubhut; daughters, Blair Champagne and Amanda (David) Champagne; brothers, Niles (Roxanne) Champagne and Todd (Rachel) Champagne; sisters, Sheila Champagne Trauth and Jessie Champagne Fahrig; grandchildren, Jaylynn, Korey, Jaden, Kayla, Treyce and Anna; step-grandchildren, Hailey, Haize, Brennan and Bryant. Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna Mae Foret Champagne. Lori was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Funeral Home
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
4682 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-7226
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
