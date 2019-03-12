The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Ann Leonard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lori Ann Leonard Obituary
Lori Ann Leonard entered into eternal life on February 25, 2019, at the age of 49. Her memories will be cherished by her beautiful children Cory, Cursti, Ashlee, Kasi, and Logan. She is also survived by her mother Sandra Gremp (Al, and adopted brother Adam), father Charles Leonard (Carol) and sister Wendy Gremillion (Glenn). Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00AM. Interment will take place at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested having Masses and prayers said for Lori and her children. To view and sign the guest book please go to www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now