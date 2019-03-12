|
Lori Ann Leonard entered into eternal life on February 25, 2019, at the age of 49. Her memories will be cherished by her beautiful children Cory, Cursti, Ashlee, Kasi, and Logan. She is also survived by her mother Sandra Gremp (Al, and adopted brother Adam), father Charles Leonard (Carol) and sister Wendy Gremillion (Glenn). Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00AM. Interment will take place at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested having Masses and prayers said for Lori and her children. To view and sign the guest book please go to www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2019