Lorraine Cannon Jackson entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 71 surrounded by her loved ones. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Beloved wife of Irving Jackson, Jr. Devoted mother of Sharon M. Jackson, Deon (Ronald) Grissett, Renee' (Fayard) Lambert, Jr., and Kentrell Jackson. Daughter of the late Peter, Sr. and Mildred Cannon. Sister of Warren Cannon, Sr. and the late Peter Cannon, Sr., Isaac Cannon, and Maxine C. Foster, also survived by 6 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of New Hope Baptist Church, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at New Hope Baptist Church 434 7th St. Gretna, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Warren Johnson officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: New Hope Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary