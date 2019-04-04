The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
For more information about
Lorraine Jackson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
434 7th St.
Gretna, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
434 7th St.
Gretna, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Cannon Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Cannon Jackson Obituary
Lorraine Cannon Jackson entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 71 surrounded by her loved ones. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Beloved wife of Irving Jackson, Jr. Devoted mother of Sharon M. Jackson, Deon (Ronald) Grissett, Renee' (Fayard) Lambert, Jr., and Kentrell Jackson. Daughter of the late Peter, Sr. and Mildred Cannon. Sister of Warren Cannon, Sr. and the late Peter Cannon, Sr., Isaac Cannon, and Maxine C. Foster, also survived by 6 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of New Hope Baptist Church, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at New Hope Baptist Church 434 7th St. Gretna, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Warren Johnson officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: New Hope Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now