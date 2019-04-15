Lorraine Fabregas Michel, passed into eternal rest with her loving family by her side on April 14, 2019, at the age of 84 of Pancreatic cancer. She was born on May 29, 1934 in New Orleans, La. and was a lifelong resident of Kenner, La. Lorraine was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ralph J. Michel Sr. and parents Stanley P. Fabregas Sr. and Evelyn Edel Fabregas. Mother of Susan Michel Ranatza ( Ronnie Sr. her favorite son-in-law) ,Ralph J. Michel Jr. and Michael T. Michel. Grandmother of Lynn Ranatza Lemoine ( Josh ), Ronnie Ranatza Jr. ( Brandi ), Leslie Michel ( Justin Owen)., Ralph Michel III (Bessy). Great grandchildren, who she loved being with, Lucie & Coby Lemoine, Mason, Sydney, Ana, Seth, and Cable Owen, Ralph IV, Jake and Josh Michel. Survived by her baby sister Peggy Fabregas Dupre ( Marvin), Carol Fabregas Naquin ( Butch ), Brenda Fabregas Dupre ( Ronald ),and her brother Stanley P. Fabregas Jr. (Gail ) and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lorraine was a graduate of Annunciation High School of New Orleans. Member of the Red Hats and a Board member of Mike Miley Golden Age Club of Jefferson Parish for many years and Riverside Baptist Church. She was an active traveler with all her social groups and family vacation. Lorraine traveled to many countries with her sister-in-law Jeanette Michel. She loved Mardi Gras, music and especially family gatherings. Lorraine retired from 1st American Bank in Kenner. The family would like to thanks all the wonderful nurses and aids at St. Joseph of Harahan Rehab and Skilled nursing and St. Catherine Hospice staff for the excellent care they gave our mother. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at LEITZ-EAGAN Metairie, 4747 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, on Wednesday morning, April 17 2019 at 11:00. Visitation will begin at 9:00. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park, New Orleans. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary