Lorraine M. St. Junior Frye, 63, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019. Visitation will be held in her honor from 10 AM until 11 AM on Saturday June 1, 2019 at Harvest Cathedral Church, 1224 Museum Dr., Houma, LA with burial to follow in St. Roch Cemetery, 1700 Music St., New Orleans, LA. She is survived by her husband, Claudell Frye; mother, Beulah Jones St. Junior; sons, Alphonse Forrestier, IV of Slidell, LA, Don Frye, Joseph Brown, Chris Holmes, Dewayne Jones and Jamie Jones; daughter, Temikia Everette (Corey) of Covington, LA; brothers, Baron St. Junior of New Orleans,L A, Tyrone St. Junior (Perrilyn) of New Orleans, LA and Lonnie St. Junior of Plano, TX; sisters, Jo Ann Hutton (Edward) of Covington, GA and Deborah Vaughn of New Orleans, LA; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray St. Junior, Jr.; stepsons, Dontrell Anderson and Desmond Jones. Community Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of the arrangements. Clyde McGuire, Funeral Director.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019