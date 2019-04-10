The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lorraine G. 'Lo' Catching

Lorraine G. 'Lo' Catching Obituary
Lorraine "Lo" G. Catching entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Southern California Hospital in Culver City at the age of 74. Lorraine was a long-time resident of Los Angeles, CA. for 54 years, but her roots were home in Louisiana. Lorraine "Lo" is proceeded in death by her parents Hurvey and Anniemae Catchings; ten of her siblings; and the love of her life Robert Earl "Ricky" Gary. Lorraine "Lo" leaves to cherish memories, her beloved son, Brian Keith Catchings and loving daughter-in-law Jamie Catchings; grandchildren Maurice Price, Mykesha and Jamika Hall, DeVonte Williams, Briana, Brandon, and Brandy Catchings, Brian Catchings Jr.; eighteen great-grandchildren; one brother Maxie Catchings of New Orleans, Louisiana; four sisters: Fannie Mae Banks and Mildred Rockett of Louisiana, and Delthine Shirley Mack and Norman Jean Catchings (Robert McFadden) of California. She also leaves behind a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends, near and far, are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA. 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Bishop L. Reynard Catchings, Senior Pastor of Christ Temple FGBC in Fayetteville, GA., Officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery #1, 2220 Washington Ave., New Orleans, LA. 70113. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
