Lorraine "Lo" G. Catching entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Southern California Hospital in Culver City at the age of 74. Lorraine was a long-time resident of Los Angeles, CA. for 54 years, but her roots were home in Louisiana. Lorraine "Lo" is proceeded in death by her parents Hurvey and Anniemae Catchings; ten of her siblings; and the love of her life Robert Earl "Ricky" Gary. Lorraine "Lo" leaves to cherish memories, her beloved son, Brian Keith Catchings and loving daughter-in-law Jamie Catchings; grandchildren Maurice Price, Mykesha and Jamika Hall, DeVonte Williams, Briana, Brandon, and Brandy Catchings, Brian Catchings Jr.; eighteen great-grandchildren; one brother Maxie Catchings of New Orleans, Louisiana; four sisters: Fannie Mae Banks and Mildred Rockett of Louisiana, and Delthine Shirley Mack and Norman Jean Catchings (Robert McFadden) of California. She also leaves behind a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends, near and far, are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA. 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Bishop L. Reynard Catchings, Senior Pastor of Christ Temple FGBC in Fayetteville, GA., Officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery #1, 2220 Washington Ave., New Orleans, LA. 70113. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019