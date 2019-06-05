Lorraine Howard Smith passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on May 25, 2019. Born on October 31, 1926 to Clarence Howard and Eugenia Schulze Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lincoln Smith Jr., her parents, Clarence Howard and Eugenia Schulze Howard, and her brother Clarence Howard Jr. She is survived by her children, Carolyn S. Honore, Montgomery P. Smith (Raynell), Gregory S. Smith (Melanie), Stephanie S. Boone, and Dawn S. Carriere (Conrad). She is survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Joyce Howard. Grandma "Raine," as she was affectionately known, was a homemaker who enjoyed gatherings with family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave., NOLA, on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00am. Visitation will begin at 8:00am. Father David Begany, S.S.J., Celebrant. Interment St. Louis Cemetery #3. Visitation 8 AM IN THE CHURCH. Please sign guestbook online: charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary