The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Lanoux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Jennifer Dyke Lanoux


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine Jennifer Dyke Lanoux Obituary
Lorraine Jennifer Dyke Lanoux, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Alvin Roy Lanoux for 45 years. Loving Mother of Kurt Alan Lanoux (Cheri) and Mark Joseph Lanoux (Ann). Grannie of Justin, Logan, Lauren, and Shelby. She is also survived by her sisters Daphe Honeywood and Maureen Kent and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents Herbert Dyke and Margery Head Dyke; and siblings Joyce Esteves, Eileen Franklin, Arthur Dyke, and Alfred Dyke. Lorraine met the love of her life as a dental assistant working in New Orleans. She worked until they married and raised two sons. Lorraine and Alvin were the Times Picayune dealers for more than 25 years. She loved taking care of her lawn and garden. She enjoyed visiting with all her neighbors and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001, on Monday, March 11, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the https://www.kidney.org/support. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden of Memories
Download Now