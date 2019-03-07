Lorraine Jennifer Dyke Lanoux, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Alvin Roy Lanoux for 45 years. Loving Mother of Kurt Alan Lanoux (Cheri) and Mark Joseph Lanoux (Ann). Grannie of Justin, Logan, Lauren, and Shelby. She is also survived by her sisters Daphe Honeywood and Maureen Kent and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents Herbert Dyke and Margery Head Dyke; and siblings Joyce Esteves, Eileen Franklin, Arthur Dyke, and Alfred Dyke. Lorraine met the love of her life as a dental assistant working in New Orleans. She worked until they married and raised two sons. Lorraine and Alvin were the Times Picayune dealers for more than 25 years. She loved taking care of her lawn and garden. She enjoyed visiting with all her neighbors and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001, on Monday, March 11, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the https://www.kidney.org/support. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary