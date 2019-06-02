Lorraine Lee Allen, September 7, 1936 – May 12, 2019, passed away peacefully in her home from cancer diagnosed in mid-2017. She graduated 1954 from Francis T. Nicholls High School and excelled in sports. Lorraine was the past President of the Organization of Chinese American Women, New Orleans Chapter and was also honored to be the first oriental Queen of a Mardi Gras parade - Krewe of Venus. Lorraine Lee Allen was a long-time resident of Jefferson Parish and was an entrepreneur with an extensive list of businesses to her credit. They include House of Lee restaurant, Imperial East gift shop, Huki-Lau night club, Dynasty Productions talent agency, Imperial Palace restaurant, Imperial Palace Regency restaurant and Entre Computer Center. After retiring to Hilton Head, SC, Lorraine continued to own and manage businesses: Lorraine's Place restaurant, Hilton Head Lakes Special Event Management and Lorraine Allen Tours. She is preceded in death by, parents Bing Lee and Yip Shee Lee, spouse Charles L. Allen, Jr., sisters May Ngai, Hellen Lee, Virginia Lee and brother Harry Lee. Survived by daughter Victoria Lee-Pugh, spouse Lawrence H. Pugh and their daughter Destin Lee Fairman, son Glenn Lee and his children Lorraine Lee and Joseph Lee, sister China Lee, brothers Frank and Davis Lee, along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, followed by a graveside service. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary