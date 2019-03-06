The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Nelson-Felix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Nelson-Felix

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Nelson-Felix Obituary
Lorraine Nelson-Felix entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at University Medical Center. She was 68 years old. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph H. and Dolores Bernard Nelson Sr. Mother of George R. Sorapuru and Lawrence Nelson. Grandmother of Clarence (Madison) Williams. Sister of Janice Jackson, Shirley Lucas, Edna Jones, George Nelson, Michael (Shelita) Nelson, Melvin (Yvette) Nelson. Devoted friend Dave Fountain. Godmother of Angela Johnson. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also priest and parishioners of St. Mary of the Angles Catholic Church are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Mary of the Angles Catholic Church, 3501 North Miro Street beginning 10 am. Father Joseph Hund, OFM, celebrant. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Interment Holt Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now