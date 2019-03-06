|
Lorraine Nelson-Felix entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at University Medical Center. She was 68 years old. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph H. and Dolores Bernard Nelson Sr. Mother of George R. Sorapuru and Lawrence Nelson. Grandmother of Clarence (Madison) Williams. Sister of Janice Jackson, Shirley Lucas, Edna Jones, George Nelson, Michael (Shelita) Nelson, Melvin (Yvette) Nelson. Devoted friend Dave Fountain. Godmother of Angela Johnson. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also priest and parishioners of St. Mary of the Angles Catholic Church are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Mary of the Angles Catholic Church, 3501 North Miro Street beginning 10 am. Father Joseph Hund, OFM, celebrant. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Interment Holt Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019