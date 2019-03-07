The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Clipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Ordoyne "Beede" Clipper


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine Ordoyne "Beede" Clipper Obituary
Lorraine "Beede" Ordoyne Clipper passed away on March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Rayburn Clipper. Mother of Scott and Rayburn Clipper. Grandmother of Beau, Reese, Sophie Clipper. Daughter of the late Wallace Ordoyne and Elise Matherne Ordoyne. Sister of Irene Short (Edward) and the late Gloria Ragas, and Cyrus Ordoyne. Age 79 years, a lifelong resident of Plaquemines Parish, and recent resident of Slidell, LA. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Memorial Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3 PM. Interment will be private. Memorial Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until 3 PM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now