Lorraine "Beede" Ordoyne Clipper passed away on March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Rayburn Clipper. Mother of Scott and Rayburn Clipper. Grandmother of Beau, Reese, Sophie Clipper. Daughter of the late Wallace Ordoyne and Elise Matherne Ordoyne. Sister of Irene Short (Edward) and the late Gloria Ragas, and Cyrus Ordoyne. Age 79 years, a lifelong resident of Plaquemines Parish, and recent resident of Slidell, LA. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Memorial Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3 PM. Interment will be private. Memorial Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until 3 PM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019