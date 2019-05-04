|
Lorraine P. Taylor departed this life on April 26, 2019 peacefully at her home at the age of 94. She was the wife of the late Ell Taylor Sr. Lorraine is survived by her children: Carolyn Taylor, Linda Williams, Joycelyn Dotson, Paul Taylor and Kimberly Britton. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family, friends, employees of Home Bank and Bridge/Anvoi Health Services are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at True Vine Baptist Church, 2008 Marigny St., New Orleans, LA 70117. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Donald C. Jeanjacques Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019