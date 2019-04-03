Lorraine Serpas passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the age of 83. She was born on Sunday, November 10, 1935 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Lorraine is survived by her children; CJ Serpas Jr. (Tricia), Stephen Serpas (Ligi), Laura Serpas Perez (Hector), Elizabeth Serpas Bonck (Paul), Maryalice Serpas Giacone (Joe), grandchildren, CJ III, Jason, Jeanine, Nicholas, Stephen, Jessica, Taylor, Heather, Justin, Jordan, Paul, Morgan, Landon and Joshua Ryals, numerous great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth LaMarca; husband, Claude Serpas; son, David Serpas; brothers, Paul LaMarca & Lawrence LaMarca; sister, Frances Dileo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, Louisiana. The family of Mrs.Serpas would like to thank all of her caregivers. A very special thank you to Anne Nichols and Deborah Francis, as well as the staff of Camelot Community Care & New Century Hospice. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary