Lorraine 'Peewee' Stevenson Barrow entered in God's heavenly gates on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born on January 20, 1948 from the union of Lucille Bush Stevenson and Louis Stevenson in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was a loving and caring person to many. Until retirement, she was a cook at Meadowcrest Hospital, JoEllen Smith Hospital and A&G Cafeteria. Lorraine leaves to treasure her memories four children: Aubary T. Stevenson (Deanna), Steven Barrow, Charlene K. Barrow and Cedrick T. Barrow; eight grandchildren: Derrell Kinard (Essence), Kiante Barrow, Je'nae B. Stevenson, Kieron Barrow, Keyon Morris, Kyran A. Lewis, Kevionte Barrow and Skylar Barrow; eight great-grandchildren, one brother, Edward Stevenson; two sisters-in-law: Barbara Stevenson (Robert) and Felician Stevenson (Arthur) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A funeral celebrating Lorriane Stevenson Barrow's eternal life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 10AM at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70116. Pastor Solomon Williams III Officiating. Interment Private. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHAPEL. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2019
