Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Lorraine Anderson
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Institutional Missionary Baptist Church
2538 Jackson Avenue
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Lorraine Yvonne Davis Anderson was born on August 29, 1932 went on to glory on Monday, March 11, 2019. Devoted Wife of Raymond Anderson, Sr. Daughter of the late St. Clair Davis, Sr. and Oretha Hendricks Davis. Beloved Mother of Dr. Myra Anderson, Yvette A. Knighton (the late John), Marlene A. Mills (Aaron Sr.), Raymond Anderson, Jr., Kevin M. Stratton (Myra) and the late Adrian Parquet. Sister of the late St. Clair Davis, Jr. Devoted cousins, Tommy Stratton and Mollie McGruder (Winston). Also survived by grandchildren, Terez N. Stevens, Jasmine M. Burns, Kimberly Haywood, Tiffany Turner (Jhamal), Kyra C. Anderson, Keyshaun Tillman (Vincent), Kayla, Kynnedi and Kaili Stratton, Aaron Mills, Jr., Raymond Anderson III, Chad Haywood, Stephen L. Bourgeois, Reece M. Anderson and Ronnie D. Taylor, Jr., 9 great-grandchildren, 8 nieces, 4 nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friend of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of St. John Institutional M.B.C. are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. John Institutional Missionary Baptist Church, 2538 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Interment Restlawn Cemetery, Avondale, LA. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019
