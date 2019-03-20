Lottie Hilton-Marco went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019, at age 68. She was a longtime New Orleans resident, but was born and raised in Manning, SC. Lottie attended grade school in Manning and moved to New Orleans to pursue a college degree. She graduated from Dillard University in 1974 with a B.A. degree in Accounting and became a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She also attended Sydney Collier's School of Nursing, where she earned her certificate as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She is a former employee of Baptist Memorial Hospital, New Orleans and a Clarendon Memorial Hospital retiree. She was a faithful member of Franklin Ave. Baptist Church. She leaves her cherished memories to husband, Lionel C Marco, Jr.; children: Terrance (LaKisha) and Donielle Marco; step children, Lionel Marco III "Chucky" (Shavonda), Corey (Cigdem) and Byrun (Ivy); grandchildren: Tyrek, Mikell, Nyla, Terrence, Kenneth Marco, and 12 bonus grandchildren; siblings: Ethel Johnson, Lauretta "Esther", Louis Jr. (Betty), Carrell, Ernett and Carolyn Hilton, of South Carolina; devoted in-laws: Allen (Kathy), Donald (Gwendolyn), Hal, David, Dean, and Gregory (Kecia), Donna and Vanessa Marco, Dianne Dexter, Barbara Duggan, Gwendolyn Odom, Carolyn Richardson (Samuel); a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Sr. and Bessie Tucker-Hilton; and siblings, Timothy, Charles, Dorell and Willie Mae Hilton and Sister-in-law Joann King (Clarence). Relatives, friends of the family, pastors, officers and members of Franklin Ave Baptist Church, RTA, Hyatt Centric, Midflorida Credit Union, New Orleans East Senior Center, Tulane Hospital, Lafon Nursing Home, Baptist Memorial Hospital, and Clarendon Memorial Hospital are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Franklin Ave B.C., 8282 I-10 Service Rd, NOLA. Funeral and interment will take place in Manning, SC. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary