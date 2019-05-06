Louis 'Lou' Pitre, Jr., 83, of Golden Meadow, passed away with family by his side in his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1935 in Golden Meadow, LA to the late Louis J. Pitre, Sr. and Ermine Gisclair Pitre. He was predeceased by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Marion G. Pitre. He was a graduate of Marrero High School, served in the Air Force Reserves, and retired from Schlumberger in 1989 after 30 years. He had a passion for reading and was knowledgeable on many topics. His family and friends all knew him to be an incredible cook. He loved family, scotch, and a good cigar. He and his wife Marion resided on the West Bank for 40 years, where they raised their five children. He is survived by his significant other, Ms. Deanna Curole; five children, Valerie Pitre Burlet (late Jay Burlet) of Marrero, Jace Pitre, Sr. and his wife, Vanessa Pitre, Kingwood, Tx; Suzan Pitre Franz (late Art Franz); Christian Pitre, Marrero, and Maria Pitre Thomas and her husband Tony Thomas, Woodville, MS. He had nineteen grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren. He is predeceased by three siblings, Ralph Pitre, Mary Ann Pitre Waguespack, and Fay Pitre Sapia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Lou on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Golden Meadow, LA., with Fr. Sebastian presiding at 11:00 am. Visitation will be from 9:00am-11:00am. Samart-Mothe Funeral Entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 9, 2019